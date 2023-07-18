Dengue death toll rises to 127 as highest 13 die in 24 hrs

Infographic: TBS

Thirteen more dengue patients have died and 1,533 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning which is the highest dengue death in a single day this year.

With the latest figure, a total of 127 dengue patients have died in the country and 24,000 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 779 were reported in Dhaka city and the rest were from various parts of the country.

Dr Afreena Mahmood, director (Planning and Research), DGHS, said dengue patients mostly come from Jatrabari, Mugda, Kadamtali, Jurain, Maniknagar, and Sabujbagh areas of the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Besides, most dengue patients from Uttara, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Tejgaon, and Badda areas were hospitalised in the Dhaka North City Corporation.

"Sufficient kits for dengue tests have been provided to all hospitals including Mugda Hospital. If necessary, the disease control department of DGHS will take further measures," she added.

A total of 3,443 dengue patients, including 2,126 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

So far 18,304 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.