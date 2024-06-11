Transfat control key to safe food: Experts

Bangladesh faces an increasing public health threat from excessive amounts of trans fat in food, according to experts attending a webinar on World Food Safety Day.

The webinar, titled "Implementation of Trans Fatty Acid Control Regulations: Progress and Way Forward," was organised by the research and advocacy group PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) on Tuesday, read a press release.

Speakers at the webinar said that safe food must be ensured by controlling trans fat levels in food to protect public health. The government enacted the Controlling Trans-Fatty Acid in Foodstuffs Regulation 2021 aimed to curb trans fat use in food.

However, speakers at the webinar expressed concerns about the slow pace of implementation. They underscored the need for stricter enforcement to reduce the risk of heart disease and other health problems associated with trans fats.

The World Health Organization reports that 43 countries, including neighbouring India, have implemented effective policies to limit trans fats. However, Bangladesh is still lagging behind in this issue.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Member (Public Health and Nutrition) Dr Mohammad Mostafa acknowledged the need for progress. He stated that the BFSA is working towards full implementation of the regulations.

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution Standards Wing Deputy Director (Agriculture and Food) Enamul Hoque, acknowledged technical limitations but highlighted their efforts to overcome them.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Founder Chairman and Bangladesh Food Safety Foundation Secretary General and CEO Mustak Hassan Md Iftekhar, Ghai Bangladesh Country Lead Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, National Heart Foundation Department of Epidemiology and Research Head Professor Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, BIRDEM General Hospital Department of Diet and Nutrition Head (nutrition) Shamsun Naher Nahid, Consumers Association of Bangladesh Vice President SM Nazer Hossain and PROGGA Executive Director ABM Zubair were also present at the webinar as discussants.

The webinar was moderated by PROGGA's Coordinator Sadia Galiba Prova. People of different professions from different regions of the country participated in the webinar.

