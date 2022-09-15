Govt won’t allow any ill practice in health sector: Zahid Maleque

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has warned that the government will not allow any negligence and immoral practices when it comes to the healthcare service in the country.

"Healthcare institutions that fail to provide services in a proper manner will not be allowed to operate," the minister said on Thursday during his visit to Rajshahi Sadar Hospital.

He made the remark while responding to a question related to the re-opening of clinics and diagnostic centres which were closed down during raids of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for operating unregistered medical services.

Zahid Maleque said the treatment of general patients, along with a new dental unit, will open soon in the sadar hospital, reversing the special arrangements for Covid patients that were made during the peak time of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Besides, a 40-bed ICU will be opened in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital soon after dealing with the manpower crisis there, the minister added.