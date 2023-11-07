China hands over anti-dengue emergency supply to Bangladesh

The handover ceremony was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Dhaka on Tuesday (7 November). Photo: Courtesy

China handed over a consignment of anti-dengue emergency supply to Bangladesh on Tuesday (7 November).

The 'Chinese Anti-dengue Emergency Supply Handover Ceremony' was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Services Division Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Directorate General of Health Services Director General Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam and high officials of the Health Services Division were present in the ceremony from the Bangladesh side.

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh Yao Wen and relevant officials of the Embassy of China in Dhaka were present in the ceremony from China's side.

Bangladesh has been witnessing the deadliest outbreak of dengue fever. To tackle the current tough situation, Bangladesh urgently requires an additional number of modern medical equipment, MSR and logistics support.

In such a situation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requested the Embassy of China in Dhaka to provide relevant medical equipment and MSR support to combat the current dengue situation in Bangladesh.

Upon the request, the Chinese embassy agreed to provide the following medical equipment and Dengue Test Kits: Apheresis Machine-15 Nos, Refrigerated Centrifuge Machine (blood Bag Centrifuge)-15 Nos, Automated Hematology Analyzer (Cell Counter)-15 Nos, Plateletpheresis Kit-2,000 pcs, Triple Blood Bag-5,000 Pcs and NS1 antigen kit-10 lakh Pcs.

In the handover ceremony, the Chinese ambassador handed over a portion of the abovementioned medical equipment and MSR to the minister as grant support. The remaining portion of the equipment is underway from China to Bangladesh.