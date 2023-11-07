China hands over anti-dengue emergency supply to Bangladesh

Health

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 06:06 pm

Related News

China hands over anti-dengue emergency supply to Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 06:06 pm
The handover ceremony was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Dhaka on Tuesday (7 November). Photo: Courtesy
The handover ceremony was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Dhaka on Tuesday (7 November). Photo: Courtesy

China handed over a consignment of anti-dengue emergency supply to Bangladesh on Tuesday (7 November).

The 'Chinese Anti-dengue Emergency Supply Handover Ceremony' was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Services Division Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Directorate General of Health Services Director General Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam and high officials of the Health Services Division were present in the ceremony from the Bangladesh side.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh Yao Wen and relevant officials of the Embassy of China in Dhaka were present in the ceremony from China's side.

Bangladesh has been witnessing the deadliest outbreak of dengue fever. To tackle the current tough situation, Bangladesh urgently requires an additional number of modern medical equipment, MSR and logistics support. 

In such a situation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requested the Embassy of China in Dhaka to provide relevant medical equipment and MSR support to combat the current dengue situation in Bangladesh. 

Upon the request, the Chinese embassy agreed to provide the following medical equipment and Dengue Test Kits: Apheresis Machine-15 Nos, Refrigerated Centrifuge Machine (blood Bag Centrifuge)-15 Nos, Automated Hematology Analyzer (Cell Counter)-15 Nos, Plateletpheresis Kit-2,000 pcs, Triple Blood Bag-5,000 Pcs and NS1 antigen kit-10 lakh Pcs.

In the handover ceremony, the Chinese ambassador handed over a portion of the abovementioned medical equipment and MSR to the minister as grant support. The remaining portion of the equipment is underway from China to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh

health minister Zahid Maleque / Dengue / China-Bangladesh / medical supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

9h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

9h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

9h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

38m | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

6h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

6h | Tech Talk
The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

23h | TBS World