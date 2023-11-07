National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to provide free stenting to 25% patients : Minister

Health

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 06:58 pm

Related News

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to provide free stenting to 25% patients : Minister

“We also plan to make all stenting free in this hospital in the future,” he said

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 06:58 pm
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD)  will start providing free stent (heart rings) surgery to 25% of its patients soon, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced Tuesday (7 November).

"Most of the patients suffering from heart disease are forced to sell their houses to place rings and replace heart valves. We will soon provide free 25% stents in this hospital for the convenience of patients," he said while speaking at  the inauguration programme of the staff quarters of the specialised hospital in the capital on the day. 

"We also plan to make all stenting free in this hospital in the future," he said

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said a total of 9,000 stent transplants take place in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases every year. Of which, only 600 are given for free, which is a very small amount.

He added that 35,000 stent transplants take place nationwide annually.

Zahid Maleque also said about 70% of patients of the country die of non-communicable diseases. 20% of them are affected by heart disease.

Countrywide, 150,000 people a year, 12,000 a month, 400 a day die due to heart disease, he stated.

"We focused on when 10-20 people die during the Covid-19 pandemic, but we do not give much importance to the fact that so many people are dying of heart disease daily."

Top News

Bangladesh / health minister Zahid Maleque / heart

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

9h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

9h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

9h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

38m | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

6h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

6h | Tech Talk
The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

23h | TBS World