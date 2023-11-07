National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to provide free stenting to 25% patients : Minister

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) will start providing free stent (heart rings) surgery to 25% of its patients soon, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced Tuesday (7 November).

"Most of the patients suffering from heart disease are forced to sell their houses to place rings and replace heart valves. We will soon provide free 25% stents in this hospital for the convenience of patients," he said while speaking at the inauguration programme of the staff quarters of the specialised hospital in the capital on the day.

"We also plan to make all stenting free in this hospital in the future," he said

He said a total of 9,000 stent transplants take place in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases every year. Of which, only 600 are given for free, which is a very small amount.

He added that 35,000 stent transplants take place nationwide annually.

Zahid Maleque also said about 70% of patients of the country die of non-communicable diseases. 20% of them are affected by heart disease.

Countrywide, 150,000 people a year, 12,000 a month, 400 a day die due to heart disease, he stated.

"We focused on when 10-20 people die during the Covid-19 pandemic, but we do not give much importance to the fact that so many people are dying of heart disease daily."