Climate change responsible for increase in dengue, other vector-borne diseases: Zahid Maleque at COP28

Climate change is responsible for the increase in dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the world, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday (3 December).

"The influential countries of the world who are responsible for climate change and its harmful effects cannot avoid accountability. They must extend their cooperation to reduce the damage caused by climate change and help the countries that are lagging behind," the minister said at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

The conference observed a special 'Health Day' on 3 December with various programmes where senior officials of the health ministry participated on behalf of the government of Bangladesh.

At a round table on the "Launch of Asian Development Bank-led Climate and Health Initiatives" the health minister highlighted the challenges of Bangladesh in the health sector due to climate change.

The minister also highlighted the current government's initiatives to deal with various challenges caused by climate change.

"As the prevalence of certain diseases has increased, we have to spend more to manage these diseases. Hospital beds are filled with dengue patients. As a result, other patients are being deprived of normal healthcare," Zahid Maleque said.

The Bangladesh delegation attended another programme titled 'Climate Health Ministerial' where Zahid Maleque called on the developed countries to support Bangladesh and other countries that are suffering more because of climate change.

The 'Health Ministerial Declaration' was adopted for the first time at this event. The declaration has been mentioned as a milestone for the development of a climate-friendly healthcare system.