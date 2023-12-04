Climate change responsible for increase in dengue, other vector-borne diseases: Zahid Maleque at COP28

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

Climate change responsible for increase in dengue, other vector-borne diseases: Zahid Maleque at COP28

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 05:09 pm
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected

Climate change is responsible for the increase in dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the world, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday (3 December).

"The influential countries of the world who are responsible for climate change and its harmful effects cannot avoid accountability. They must extend their cooperation to reduce the damage caused by climate change and help the countries that are lagging behind," the minister said at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

The conference observed a special 'Health Day' on 3 December with various programmes where senior officials of the health ministry participated on behalf of the government of Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At a round table on the "Launch of Asian Development Bank-led Climate and Health Initiatives" the health minister highlighted the challenges of Bangladesh in the health sector due to climate change. 

The minister also highlighted the current government's initiatives to deal with various challenges caused by climate change.

"As the prevalence of certain diseases has increased, we have to spend more to manage these diseases. Hospital beds are filled with dengue patients. As a result, other patients are being deprived of normal healthcare," Zahid Maleque said. 

The Bangladesh delegation attended another programme titled 'Climate Health Ministerial' where Zahid Maleque called on the developed countries to support Bangladesh and other countries that are suffering more because of climate change.

The 'Health Ministerial Declaration' was adopted for the first time at this event. The declaration has been mentioned as a milestone for the development of a climate-friendly healthcare system.

Top News

COP28 / climate change / Dengue / health minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

10h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

3h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

41m | TBS Stories
Harry Kane Spent 1.2 million euros on hotel stays in Germany

Harry Kane Spent 1.2 million euros on hotel stays in Germany

1h | TBS SPORTS
Israel's bombardment knows no bounds after the truce

Israel's bombardment knows no bounds after the truce

2h | TBS World
Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

2h | TBS Economy