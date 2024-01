Health Minister Zahid Maleque has won the Manikganj-3 election, securing 67,309 out of 72,978 votes, as announced in the local election results.

His closest competitor, Mafizul Islam Khan Kamal, with the sun symbol, garnered 2,793 votes, while Jatiyo Party's Zahirul Alam Rubel, represented by the plough symbol, received 2,175 votes.