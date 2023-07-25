Dhaka North forms task force to combat dengue outbreak

The Dhaka North City Corporation has formed a ward-to-ward task force by convening councillors to combat the dengue outbreak in the country.

An office order signed by DNCC Secretary Masud Alam Chiddiq was issued on Tuesday (25 July) evening to form a seven- member task force committee to take action against dengue every Saturday and Wednesday in all wards of Dhaka North.

The committee will be tasked with preparing a list of possible breeding zones for mosquitoes, such as under-construction and high-rise buildings, tinned houses, government and private offices, educational institutions, shopping malls, markets, hostels, roof gardens, abandoned houses, water bodies, drains, open markets, among others.

Besides being responsible for preparing inventory on dengue patients in the country, they will also be tasked with identifying and destroying Aedes larvae.