Dengue death toll surpasses 200 with 16 more deaths in 24 hours

The death toll from dengue fever in Bangladesh reached 201 as 16 more deaths were reported from the mosquito-borne disease in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

During the same 24-hour period, a significant number of 2,418 individuals were admitted to hospitals due to dengue infection, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 7,927 dengue patients are still receiving treatment, with 4,646 of them being treated in hospitals in Dhaka.