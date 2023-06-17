Dengue outbreak: 4 dead, 477 patients hospitalised in 24hrs

Four dengue patients died and 477 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8am Saturday (17 June), recording the highest number of deaths and hospitalisation in a single day this year.

Among the fresh dengue cases, 402 were reported in Dhaka, while 75 were from outside the capital, said a bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 1,138 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country and 911 of them are from Dhaka.

Since January this year, a total of 4,603 patients were admitted to different hospitals with dengue and 3,432 of them have recovered.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 33.