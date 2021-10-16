Dengue menace: Another 183 people hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 08:23 pm

Related News

Dengue menace: Another 183 people hospitalised in 24hrs

Among the new patients, 141 were undergoing treatment in different Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 42 cases were reported from outside the division

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 08:23 pm
Dengue menace: Another 183 people hospitalised in 24hrs

Another 183 people have been hospitalised across the country with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest development, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year has increased to 83, reports the Directorate General of Medical Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 141 were undergoing treatment in different Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 42 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

As of Saturday morning, 869 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in the country.

Of them, 688 patients are receiving treatment at different medical facilities in the capital while the remaining 181 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January this year, some 21,201 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, as many as 20,249 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

This year, the number of dengue infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases.

Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide to prevent Aedes breeding but without much effect. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue Fever

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025