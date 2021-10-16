Dengue menace: Another 183 people hospitalised in 24hrs

Another 183 people have been hospitalised across the country with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest development, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year has increased to 83, reports the Directorate General of Medical Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 141 were undergoing treatment in different Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 42 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

As of Saturday morning, 869 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in the country.

Of them, 688 patients are receiving treatment at different medical facilities in the capital while the remaining 181 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January this year, some 21,201 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, as many as 20,249 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

This year, the number of dengue infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases.

Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide to prevent Aedes breeding but without much effect.