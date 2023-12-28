Dengue death toll crosses 1700-mark

Health

UNB
28 December, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 07:34 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll crosses 1700-mark

UNB
28 December, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 07:34 pm
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,701 this year.

During the period, 110 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 867 dengue patients, including 281 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,20,945 dengue cases and 3,18,377 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to the DGHS data.

 

Top News

Dengue / Death toll / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe: Of books, bankers and the love of reading

1h | Pursuit
Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

5h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

5h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

Now | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

2h | Videos
NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

5h | Videos
Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

22h | Videos