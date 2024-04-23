Shade, water, loose cloth, doctor: DGHS issues 4-point guidelines to prevent heatstroke

Health

BSS
23 April, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 06:19 pm

Related News

Shade, water, loose cloth, doctor: DGHS issues 4-point guidelines to prevent heatstroke

Drink plenty of safe water. Avoid street food and drinks to avoid deadly waterborne diseases including Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea, and bathing more than once if necessary.

BSS
23 April, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 06:19 pm
A rickshaw puller pulling a rickshaw wearing a Mathal to avoid the heat of the sun at Bangla Motor in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
A rickshaw puller pulling a rickshaw wearing a Mathal to avoid the heat of the sun at Bangla Motor in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services  (DGHS) issued a four-point guideline today (23 April) to prevent heatstroke as severe heatwaves grip the entire country forcing people to stay indoors to avoid the scorching heat. 

The guidelines are as follows: 

1. Stay away from intense heat, take rest under shadow.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

2. Drink plenty of safe water. Avoid street food and drinks to avoid deadly waterborne diseases including Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea, and bathing more than once if necessary.

3. In hot weather, wear loose, thin and light-coloured clothes, avoid dark-coloured clothes if possible.

4. Visit doctors, if any symptoms such as stopping sweating, nausea, severe headache, increased body temperature, decreased appetite, burning sensation, convulsions and fainting are shown during this hot weather.

Bangladesh / Top News

DGHS / Bangladesh / Heatstroke

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

2h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

10h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

10h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

3h | Videos
Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

4h | Videos
About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

6h | Videos
How offshore banking can be the second biggest source of foreign currency

How offshore banking can be the second biggest source of foreign currency

43m | Videos