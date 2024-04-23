Shade, water, loose cloth, doctor: DGHS issues 4-point guidelines to prevent heatstroke

A rickshaw puller pulling a rickshaw wearing a Mathal to avoid the heat of the sun at Bangla Motor in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a four-point guideline today (23 April) to prevent heatstroke as severe heatwaves grip the entire country forcing people to stay indoors to avoid the scorching heat.

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Stay away from intense heat, take rest under shadow.

2. Drink plenty of safe water. Avoid street food and drinks to avoid deadly waterborne diseases including Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea, and bathing more than once if necessary.

3. In hot weather, wear loose, thin and light-coloured clothes, avoid dark-coloured clothes if possible.

4. Visit doctors, if any symptoms such as stopping sweating, nausea, severe headache, increased body temperature, decreased appetite, burning sensation, convulsions and fainting are shown during this hot weather.