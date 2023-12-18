Most antibiotics ineffective in 90% cases: BSMMU study

Bullet points:

Antibiotics designated for treating ICU patients now being administered to ward patients

The research reveals that germs once available in ICUs are now also present at community level

Every year, 1.70 lakh people die in Bangladesh due to antibiotic resistance

If this trend persists, by 2050 more patients could succumb to antibiotic resistance than to the coronavirus

Most of the antibiotics commonly used in Bangladesh to combat the major microbes causing infections in the human body have become nearly 90% ineffective, a BSMMU study finds.

Antibiotics are classified in three groups – "access group," which is prescribed for primary infections; "watch group" for high-resistance bacteria; and "reserve group" for infections that cannot be prevented or treated with drugs from the other groups.

The study – conducted on 72,670 patients who sought treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University from various areas, including the capital Dhaka – has revealed that a minimum of 75% of infections in the country are attributed to typhoid, E coli, Staphylococcus, Klebsiella, and Pseudomonas bacteria.

Antibiotics classified as access and watch group, intended for these bacteria, have become nearly 90% ineffective, said the research carried out over one and a half years, from January 2022 to June 2023.

Dr Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury, associate professor of Internal Medicine at BSMMU, presented the findings of the research at a programme held at the Shaheed Dr Milon Hall of the university on Monday.

Antibiotics originally designated for treating Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients are now being administered to ward patients as well, which highlights the severity of the current situation, the study says.

In addition, research has shown that germs once available in ICUs are now also present at the community level.

Regarding the research, Dr Fazle Rabbi said certain antibiotics have been designated as a last resort. In this context, the World Health Organization emphasises that antibiotics from this reserve group should only be employed in cases of extreme danger.

"Now we observe frequent use of these reserve group antibiotics. What should typically be reserved for patients in ICUs with critical conditions is now being used in general hospital wards," he said.

Dr Rabbi said, "We have to remember one thing: we are currently using up antibiotics from the reserve group, and once exhausted, we will be in a precarious situation. At that point, antibiotics may no longer be effective for common ailments like the cold. It's disconcerting to think that our lives could be at risk due to a seemingly minor illness."

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of BSMMU, said, "Every year, 1.70 lakh people die in the country due to antibiotic resistance. If this trend persists, by 2050 more patients could succumb to antibiotic resistance than to the coronavirus."