Gulf air pilot death: Family sues United Hospital for 'wrong treatment'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:17 pm

Related News

Gulf air pilot death: Family sues United Hospital for 'wrong treatment'

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The family of Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi has sued United Hospital in the capital for his death accusing doctors of wrong treatment.

Yousef Hassan Al Hindi's sister US citizen Tala Elhendy Josephano filed the case with Dhaka Court accusing Prof Dr Mohammad Omar Faruq along with 10-12 people of United Hospital.

The court accepted the case on Tuesday and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to conduct further investigations.

Gulf Air pilot Mohammad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi collapsed at Dhaka airport before his flight and was admitted to United Hospital on 14 December 2022, where he died.

In the case, Elhendy stated that United Hospital was at risk of losing its license when five patients died in the fire incident on 27 May 2020 due to negligence.

Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi. Photo: Courtesy
Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi. Photo: Courtesy

"There are many examples of their negligence. The last victim was my brother who was 'killed' in cool brain. I demand justice with exemplary punishment in the legal process, including cancelation of license of United Hospital," she said.

Elhendy claimed, "The hospital authorities tried to delay in providing footage of the closed-circuit camera on 22 January when I arrived in Dhaka. United Hospital denied providing any information. I unearthed the information with self-effort."

Elhendy held a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on 30 January.

Later she went to the Gulshan police station to file a case against United Hospital. However, police did not respond to her.

Terming the incident serious, Gulshan police station Officer-in-charge Farman Ali and Gulshan zone's Assistant Commissioner Newton Das advised Elhendy to file a case in court, police would help if the court gave directives to file an FIR with a police station.

Top News

dead / United Hospital / sue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

3h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

4h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

5h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

16m | TBS Today
Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

3h | TBS SPORTS
Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

21h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July