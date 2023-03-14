Gulf air pilot death: Family sues United Hospital for 'wrong treatment'

The family of Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi has sued United Hospital in the capital for his death accusing doctors of wrong treatment.

Yousef Hassan Al Hindi's sister US citizen Tala Elhendy Josephano filed the case with Dhaka Court accusing Prof Dr Mohammad Omar Faruq along with 10-12 people of United Hospital.

The court accepted the case on Tuesday and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to conduct further investigations.

Gulf Air pilot Mohammad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi collapsed at Dhaka airport before his flight and was admitted to United Hospital on 14 December 2022, where he died.

In the case, Elhendy stated that United Hospital was at risk of losing its license when five patients died in the fire incident on 27 May 2020 due to negligence.

Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi. Photo: Courtesy

"There are many examples of their negligence. The last victim was my brother who was 'killed' in cool brain. I demand justice with exemplary punishment in the legal process, including cancelation of license of United Hospital," she said.

Elhendy claimed, "The hospital authorities tried to delay in providing footage of the closed-circuit camera on 22 January when I arrived in Dhaka. United Hospital denied providing any information. I unearthed the information with self-effort."

Elhendy held a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on 30 January.

Later she went to the Gulshan police station to file a case against United Hospital. However, police did not respond to her.

Terming the incident serious, Gulshan police station Officer-in-charge Farman Ali and Gulshan zone's Assistant Commissioner Newton Das advised Elhendy to file a case in court, police would help if the court gave directives to file an FIR with a police station.