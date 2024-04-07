Environment minister vows exemplary punishment for killers of slain forest worker

An example will be set by punishing the killers of forest officer Md Sazzaduzzaman, said Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (7 April).

"By killing the forest officer in a planned manner, hill grazers wanted to send a message that anyone who obstructs their path will be removed. We also want to set a precedent by prosecuting the killers," said the minister today (7 April), after meeting the family of forest officer Sazzaduzzaman, who was killed by being run over by a truck while trying to stop hill grazing,

He also handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh on behalf of the forest department and Tk5 lakh from the ministry's fund to the deceased's family in Vitikandi village of Ghajaria upazila in Munshiganj.

He also promised to secure a job for Mumtahena Sumi, the wife of Sazzaduzzaman.

He said, "No one involved in this murder will be spared. Those involved will be prosecuted in such a way that no one would even think of doing such things in the future."

Those involved in the murder of Forest Officer Sazzaduzzaman have been identified, said the minister.

One person was arrested in this incident, but the rest have fled.

"We are trying our best to arrest them. I am in regular contact with the superintendent of police of the concerned district. Soon it will be possible to bring all the accused under the law," assured Saber Hossain.

On 31 March, forest officer Md Sazzaduzzaman was brutally killed by being crushed by a truck when he tried to stop soil smuggling at a hill.

He joined the forest department in February 2020 and was in charge of Dochhari Beat Officer of Ukhiya Range of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division.