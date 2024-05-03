Man dies after falling off 4-storey Khilgaon building

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 09:41 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A man has died after falling from a four-storey building at East Goran in the capital's Khilgaon area.

Deceased Mahmud Parvez, 35, hailing from Lakshmipur sadar upazila, was a bike rider by profession.

Mahmud, along with his father, lived in a four-storey building in East Goran. Today, he was climbing through a pipe in the building to fix a hole in the roof on the fourth floor, through which water was seeping into their kitchen.

He sustained injuries after falling from there as the pipe fractured, said Salauddin Mia, officer in-charge of Khilgaon Police Station.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he passed away.

"Mahmud succumbed to his injuries around 12:10pm," said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

