United Hospital employee killed in Gulshan road accident 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 08:43 pm

Related News

United Hospital employee killed in Gulshan road accident 

TBS Report
11 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 08:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An employee of the United Hospital was killed while another person got injured after a car hit their motorcycle in Dhaka's Gulshan.

"Sheikh Zishan Ahmed, a customer relations executive at United Hospital, and Mamata Shikder, a nursing aide, were returning home after finishing their duty on Eid day," Dhaka Medical College Hospital Outpost Inspector Bacchu Miah said.

"Around 3:20pm, a car hit their motorcycle on Road 55 in Gulshan," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Seeing Mamata Shikder's condition, people present at the scene rushed her to Dhaka Medical College. She was announced dead after reaching the hospital.

"Sheikh Zishan Ahmed is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at United Hospital. His condition is critical," the inspector said.

Top News

Bangladesh / Gulshan / United Hospital / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS

The Eid we lost, the Eid we gained: Embraces in graveyards

4h | Features
Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

1d | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

Now | Videos
How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

12h | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

2d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

3d | Videos