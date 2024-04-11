United Hospital employee killed in Gulshan road accident 

An employee of the United Hospital was killed while another person got injured after a car hit their motorcycle in Dhaka's Gulshan.

"Sheikh Zishan Ahmed, a customer relations executive at United Hospital, and Mamata Shikder, a nursing aide, were returning home after finishing their duty on Eid day," Dhaka Medical College Hospital Outpost Inspector Bacchu Miah said.

"Around 3:20pm, a car hit their motorcycle on Road 55 in Gulshan," he added.

Seeing Mamata Shikder's condition, people present at the scene rushed her to Dhaka Medical College. She was announced dead after reaching the hospital.

"Sheikh Zishan Ahmed is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at United Hospital. His condition is critical," the inspector said.