Govt takes zero tolerance policy against illegal hoarders: Food minister

Bangladesh

BSS
18 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:29 pm

The government is taking a zero tolerance policy against the illegal hoarders, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said today (18 January).

He said this at a virtual view exchange meeting with the administrative officials of eight departments on what to do to speed up anti-illegal stockpiling activities as the chief guest at secretariat here, a press release said.

"No one can do trading in rice without a food grain license," he said.

The food minister directed the administrative officials to take actions according to the law if anyone is found stocking illegally without a license.

Sadhan said the government's priority now is to keep the common people in peace by controlling the prices.

"If everyone works with sincerity, commodity prices will come under control very soon," he hoped.

He said illegal rice-hoarding has already been caught in various districts and upazilas of the country, including Dhaka.

Fines have been imposed during the drives and arrangements have been made to sell the rice quickly, he said.

He directed the divisional commissioners to continue and make this campaign successful.

With Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain in the chair, the view exchanging meeting was virtually attended, among others, by Director General of Directorate General of Food Md Shakhawat Hossain and divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and regional food controllers and district food controllers of the country.

