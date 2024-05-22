Govt to provide incentives of over Tk40cr to boost aman output

Field level disbursement of the incentives distribution programme will start soon

A farmer is spraying fertiliser in his paddy field at Char Kakra on the River Meghna in Lakshmipur. This photo was taken in October last year. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu
The government will provide Tk40.04 crore as incentive for raising the area and cultivation of aman crop this year.
 
Under the package of incentives, 5.66 lakh of small and marginal farmers in 61 districts will get necessary seed and fertiliser for cultivating the transplant aman, according to an official release issued today (22 May).
 
Every farmer will get 5 kgs of high yielding variety (HYV) T-aman seed, each 10 kgs of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and Muriate of Potash (MoP) fertilizer free of cost for cultivating aman paddy on one bigha of land.
 
The incentives will be provided from the agriculture rehabilitation assistance and seed and seedlings sector of the regular agriculture ministry's budget.
 
A government order (GO) to this end has already been issued by the ministry. Field level disbursement of the incentives distribution programme will start soon.
 

