Govt has political vengeance on Khaleda: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government is not allowing critically' ill Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment out of political vengeance.

"Our chairperson is critically ill and her treatment is not possible in the country. But the government doesn't want to allow her to go abroad for treatment. It's nothing but pure political vengeance," he said.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, the BNP leader said the government is unwilling to give the BNP chief a scope to receive advanced treatment overseas as it seriously fears her.

"People are coming out [on the streets]. We believe more people will do so, and we'll surely be able to intensify our movement to force the government to send Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment," he said.

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding Khaleda's treatment overseas.

Fakhrul urged professionals to take to the streets together with people to mount pressure on the government to change its stance on Khaleda's advanced treatment.

He said their party's current movement is not only meant for having Khaleda Zia freed. "It's a movement for the emancipation of the entire nation."

The BNP leader accused the government of destroying democracy and all the achievements of the nations through its 'misrule'.

"That's why we've to wage a strong movement together with people by uniting all the political parties to defeat this fascist, terrible monstrous Awami League government and restore democracy in the country," he said.

Speaking at the programme, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna hoped that Khaleda Zia will return among people after recovery from her illness with divine blessings as the country's 18 crore people are praying for her. "But I urge you (BNP) to continue the movement you've started for her [Khaleda's] treatment and release."

Manna said the government does not want to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad as it considers her as a barrier to staying in power.