Indictment hearing in Khaleda Zia's Barapukuria Coal Mine graft case on 28 May

Court

BSS
24 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 03:02 pm

Related News

Indictment hearing in Khaleda Zia's Barapukuria Coal Mine graft case on 28 May

They were accused of causing a loss of around TK159 crore to the state exchequer by awarding a contract for the operation of the Barapukuria Coal Mine to a Chinese company through abuse of power.

BSS
24 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 03:02 pm
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

A court on Sunday sets 28 May for holding a hearing on charge framing in the Barapukuria Coal Mine graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and nine others.
 
Judge Md Akteruzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 set the date, allowing a time plea of the defence.
 
The anti-graft body on 26 February 2008, filed the graft case against Khaleda Zia and 15 others at Shahbagh Police Station.

On October 5, 2008, Deputy Director of the ACC Md Abul Kashem Fokir filed a charge sheet in the case.
 
They were accused of causing a loss of around TK159 crore to the state exchequer by awarding a contract for the operation of the Barapukuria Coal Mine to a Chinese company through abuse of power.
 
Of the initial 16 accused, convicted war criminals Nizami and Mojaheed have been hanged and four others have died of natural causes and their names are expected to be dropped from the case during the framing of the charges.
 
Now the 10 accused are-- Begum Khaleda Zia, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Dr Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, MK Anwar, M Shamsul Islam, Md Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, Moajjem Hossain, Nazrul Islam, Moinul Ahsan and AKM Mosharraf Hossain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Politics

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / Khaleda Zia / Graft case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

5h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

2h | Videos
Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

3h | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

5h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

19h | Videos