Indictment hearing in Khaleda Zia's Barapukuria Coal Mine graft case on 28 May

A court on Sunday sets 28 May for holding a hearing on charge framing in the Barapukuria Coal Mine graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and nine others.



Judge Md Akteruzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 set the date, allowing a time plea of the defence.



The anti-graft body on 26 February 2008, filed the graft case against Khaleda Zia and 15 others at Shahbagh Police Station.

On October 5, 2008, Deputy Director of the ACC Md Abul Kashem Fokir filed a charge sheet in the case.



They were accused of causing a loss of around TK159 crore to the state exchequer by awarding a contract for the operation of the Barapukuria Coal Mine to a Chinese company through abuse of power.



Of the initial 16 accused, convicted war criminals Nizami and Mojaheed have been hanged and four others have died of natural causes and their names are expected to be dropped from the case during the framing of the charges.



Now the 10 accused are-- Begum Khaleda Zia, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Dr Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, MK Anwar, M Shamsul Islam, Md Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, Moajjem Hossain, Nazrul Islam, Moinul Ahsan and AKM Mosharraf Hossain.