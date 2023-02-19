Govt employees serving ruling party, not people: GM Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
19 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 07:26 pm

Related News

Govt employees serving ruling party, not people: GM Quader

UNB
19 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 07:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Sunday said that public servants of the country are working in favour of the ruling Awami League.

"The state and the ruling party have now become one entity. The government employees are supposed to work in the interest of the country's people, but they are working for the ruling party," he said.

Speaking at a views-exchange meeting with the leaders of the Jatiya Matshajibi Party at Jatiya Party's Kakrail central office, Quader also said the public servants are not obliged to obey any unjust orders of the government.

"Police and civil administration should remember that they are public servants and they should treat every people and people of every party equally. Equal rights must be guaranteed by the state," he said.

The Jatiya Party chief said those who engage in plundering are now considered respected people in society while honest and idealistic people are considered as incompetent and stupid people.

He also said the country's people are now suffering from insecurity about their wealth and lives.

Opposing the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next polls, Quader said that the common people do not believe in EVMs and they do not want to vote using this machine.

"People of the country think that EVMs are the modern machines for rigging votes... the country's people think that the government wants to hold the election using EVMs to manipulate the results," he observed.

During the talks with the Election Commission (EC), the Jatiya Party Chief recalled that most political parties, except for Awami League and a few ones, opposed the use of EVMs in the elections. "But the Election Commission is still trying its best to take votes using the EVMs."

He alleged that even the Election Commission is spending crores of taka to operate the non-functioning and useless EVMs. "The people of the country are looking at this initiative with suspicion. Fair election is not possible through EVMs while 90% people of the country do not trust EVMs."

Quader said their party does not want to see any rigged elections and does not want to win such an election. "We want people to exercise their right to franchise. We're in favour of a free, fair, and impartial election."

Top News

GM Quader / Government Employee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

10h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

9h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

54m | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

1h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

2h | TBS World
Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike