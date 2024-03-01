Govt to bear treatment costs of Bailey Road fire victims: Health minister

Bangladesh

Govt to bear treatment costs of Bailey Road fire victims: Health minister

The health minister urged everyone not to gather in crowds at the hospital

Dr Samanta Lal Sen speaks to media on 1 March, a day after the Bailey Road fire. Photo: Screengrab
The government will bear the expense of treatment for everyone who has been injured in the Bailey Road fire, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal said this morning (1 March).

At least 46 people died in the fire that broke out in a commercial building housing the Kacchi Bhai restaurant at Bailey Road in the capital last night (29 February).

"The entire building was in an enclosed state during the fire. In this situation, nobody could breathe due to the excessive smoke and heat," the health minister told reporters at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"Most of the victims of the Bailey Road fire succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. In situations of a fire where people are unable to escape from enclosed spaces, the generated smoke permeates their airways. Unfortunately, everyone in this incident faced a similar predicament," he said.

The health minister added, "Regrettably, none of those exposed to this poison has managed to survive. Sadly, they have all passed away. Those currently undergoing treatment are not out of danger, and we are diligently providing care right from the initial stages."

The health minister urged everyone not to gather in crowds at the hospital.

When questioned about the fate of the unidentified bodies, he mentioned, "There are still eight bodies awaiting handover. Standard procedures will be followed for those yet to be identified, including DNA testing."

The injured are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina burn institute.

