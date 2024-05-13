Rohingya leader shot dead over power struggle in Ukhiya

The body of the deceased has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

A head majhi (community leader) of a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, has been shot dead allegedly over establishing dominance.

The deceased Mohammad Ilias, 43, was the head majhi of Block-C3 of Rohingya Camp extension number 4 in Ukhiya.

The incident took place early today (13 May), confirmed Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge Shamim Hossain.

Citing the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) police and locals, the OC said some 10-15 unidentified masked assailants broke into the house where Mohammad Ilias was sleeping this morning and took him behind the nearby Handicap International office.

The miscreants then fired several shots at him and killed him on the spot, OC Shamim said.

The OC said, "Initially, the police have been informed that the murder was carried out by the members of Myanmar's separatist organisation Arsa to assert dominance within the Rohingya camp. However, the police are uncertain about the perpetrators and the motive behind the murder"

Shamim Hossain added that, in addition to finding out the cause of the incident, the police are conducting an operation to identify and arrest those involved.

He said the body of the deceased has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

