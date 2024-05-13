Upazila election: Post-poll violence leaves one dead in Sirajganj

Crime

UNB
13 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 09:06 pm

A 45-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night after he was wounded in a post-polls attack allegedly by the supporters of a rival group in Sirajganj's Belkuchi upazila on 8 May.

The victim was identified as Abdul Alim, son of late Haider Ali of Kamarpara village of the upazila. He was the uncle of the defeated chairman candidate, Badiuzzaman Fakir.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the killing.

The arrestees are Chan Mia, 60, his son Russell, 22, and his elder brother Abul Hossain, 65, of the same village.

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC), of Belkuchi Police Station, confirmed the matter, saying, Abdul Alim was a supporter of Badiuzzaman Fakir, one of the chairman candidates with the motorcycle symbol of the Belkuchi Upazila Parishad election.

After winning on Wednesday, the supporters of Aminul Islam Sarkar, led by UP member Khaleq, attacked Abdul Alim and severely beat him up.

Locals rescued him and first admitted him to the Belkuchi Upazila Health Complex. Later, he was referred to Khawaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated there, he died on the way to Dhaka on Sunday night, added the OC.

Later, a case was filed against seven people following a complaint lodged by Alamgir Hossain with Belkuchi police.

"We have already arrested three people, and the operation is on to arrest the rest of the accused," said the OC.

