Gold seized from Indian citizen at Ctg airport

Gold seized from an Indian citizen at the Chattogram airport on Monday (21 August). Photo: TBS

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) has seized 981 grams of gold from an Indian citizen and recovered six gold bars in the airport toilet in two separate incidents at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport.

The incidents took place on two flights of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Air Arabia from Sharjah on Monday (21 August), according to the airport and CIID officials.

Chattogram Custom House Deputy Commissioner Ahsan Ullah said 421 grams of gold ornaments and 560 grams of gold in the form of paste were seized from Indian citizen Tushar Nagin Das who arrived from Sharjah on Biman Bangladesh flight BG152.

The Indian citizen has been detained, he added.

Gold bars recovered from a toilet dustbin at the Chattogram airport on Monday (21 August). Photo: TBS

CIID Chattogram Revenue Officer Salem Ahmed said, "We recovered six gold bars abandoned in the toilet dustbin at the airport. These gold bars were brought from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight.

"We had information that some gold bars would change hands at the washroom. Later, they were recovered. No one was found on the spot at the time."