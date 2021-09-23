Germany to stay beside Bangladesh in Rohingya repatriation: Tazul

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam today said Germany would stay beside Bangladesh government in repatriation of Rohingya to their homeland Myanmar.

German Ambassador in Dhaka Achim Troster informed the minister about the cooperation while paying a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office here.

Tazul said the German government thinks that Bangladesh created an example of world humanity by giving shelter to Rohingya population who became victims of severe persecution and violence Myanmar's Rakhine State (Arakan).

Germany has extended gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for showing the generosity, he said.

The minister said Germany has pledged to always stay beside Bangladesh in creating opinion among world community in resolving the Rohingya crisis.

Tazul thanked German government for extending cooperation in construction of Sayedabad Water Treatment Plant Phase-3.

He also sought further cooperation from Germany in implementing any development projects, which will be conducive for people, in the coming days.

On the occasion, the German ambassador lauded Bangladesh's outstanding success in infrastructural, food, health, and socio-economic and all other sectors.

Achim Troster said German government is always staying beside Bangladesh and it will do that in future too.

He said Germany will continue its all-out cooperation in Bangladesh's development sector.

During the meeting, the minister and the ambassador discussed different other bilateral issues.

Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taksim A Khan, Local Government Division Additional Secretaries Maran Kumar Chakraborty and Muhammad Ibrahim and Joint Secretary Mohammad Nora Alam Siddique were present on the occasion.