NAM Summit: Dhaka seeks support for Palestine, redoubling of efforts for Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh

UNB
20 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 05:08 pm

Related News

NAM Summit: Dhaka seeks support for Palestine, redoubling of efforts for Rohingya repatriation

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud held a meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe and discussed Rohingya repatriation.

UNB
20 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 05:08 pm
Photo: Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Photo: Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has called for peaceful settlement of disputes and promotion of a culture of peace globally.

He made the call while speaking at the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation in the 19th NAM Summit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He referred to the statement of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the NAM Summit in Algiers in 1973.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is carrying forward Bangabandhu's legacy of peace, development, and human rights with courage and determination. 

Mahmud reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support to the oppressed people of Palestine and demanded justice for them.

He urged the world community to stand with Palestinians and use all tools available to support their cause.

The Foreign Minister also urged all concerned to redouble efforts to ensure a sustainable solution to the Rohingya issue.

He underscored the need for a constructive and non-confrontational dialogue approach to promote peaceful, just, and inclusive societies. 

The two-day Summit, inaugurated on Friday by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni as new Chair of the Movement, is expected to adopt the outcome document, Kampala Declaration and a declaration on Palestine.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud held a meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe.

They discussed Rohingya repatriation and other issues of importance between the two countries.

Rohingya Crisis / Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Rohingya repatriation / NAM Summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

11m | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

8h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

7h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Complaints against banks surge while settlements dwindle

Complaints against banks surge while settlements dwindle

1h | Videos
Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

4h | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos