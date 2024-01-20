NAM Summit: Dhaka seeks support for Palestine, redoubling of efforts for Rohingya repatriation

Photo: Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has called for peaceful settlement of disputes and promotion of a culture of peace globally.

He made the call while speaking at the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation in the 19th NAM Summit.

He referred to the statement of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the NAM Summit in Algiers in 1973.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is carrying forward Bangabandhu's legacy of peace, development, and human rights with courage and determination.

Mahmud reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support to the oppressed people of Palestine and demanded justice for them.

He urged the world community to stand with Palestinians and use all tools available to support their cause.

The Foreign Minister also urged all concerned to redouble efforts to ensure a sustainable solution to the Rohingya issue.

He underscored the need for a constructive and non-confrontational dialogue approach to promote peaceful, just, and inclusive societies.

The two-day Summit, inaugurated on Friday by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni as new Chair of the Movement, is expected to adopt the outcome document, Kampala Declaration and a declaration on Palestine.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud held a meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Swe.

They discussed Rohingya repatriation and other issues of importance between the two countries.