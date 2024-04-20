Rohingya Repatriation: G7 countries call for creating conditions

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries have stressed the need to create conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of all Rohingya refugees and displaced persons and justice and accountability for atrocities committed against Rohingya and other ethnic communities.

They, in a joint statement, also reiterated their call on all States to prevent or to cease the flow of arms and other dual-use materiel, including jet fuel, into Myanmar.

They urged the Myanmar military to immediately cease any violence, release all prisoners arbitrarily detained – starting from the democratically elected leaders- and establish an inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders, in view of restoring the path towards a meaningful and durable democratic process.

"We also reiterate our call on the Myanmar military to respect human rights and international humanitarian law, to desist from any form of forced labour and to allow prompt, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all displaced persons and people in need," said the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union in their statement issued by the US Department of State on Friday.

They will continue to support ASEAN's efforts to promote a credible and inclusive process to achieve the swift implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.

"We highlight the importance of a comprehensive implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 2669 (2022) and support the UN's further engagement in the crisis, including through the leadership of the newly appointed UN Special Envoy on Myanmar and through the designation of a Resident Coordinator in country," said the G7 countries, noting that accountability for serious crimes committed in Myanmar remains essential.

The G7 countries reiterated their strong condemnation of the military coup in Myanmar and reaffirm our support and solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their quest for peace, freedom, and democracy.

The continuing attacks by the military destroying civilian infrastructure (including homes, schools, places of worship and hospitals), the repeated and serious violations of human rights and the alarming humanitarian situation – which particularly affect those in most vulnerable situations, including children, women and members of minority religious and ethnic groups – are unacceptable.

"We also condemn the recent implementation of the 2010 conscription law by the military regime," they said.

The forced recruitment of young people can only lead to further violence and trigger a massive exodus to neighboring countries, according to the joint statement.