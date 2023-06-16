Garo, Koch people protest digging lake in agricultural land in Tangail

People of the Garo and Koch communities on Friday staged marches and rallies protesting the decision to dig a lake at agricultural land and forest area of Dokhla-Amtali Baid in Madhupur, Tangail.

People from different villages of Madhupur came to Dokhla with a protest march at the local Pirgacha Saint Paul's High School grounds on Friday (16 June) morning. Later, they blocked the Madhupur-Sholakuri road at the forest department gate in Dokhla and held a protest rally.

The speakers at the rally said they do not want a lake or a park in their agricultural land. It is a wrong decision of the authority to destroy agricultural land and forest to build a park, they said.

Meanwhile, Tangail forest department said the land on which the lake will be dug belongs to the forest department.

Those who are in possession of the land now, are not the owners of the land, however, they have been assured of compensation by the district administration and upazila parishad and will be involved in social forestry and fish farming on a partnership basis, it said.

The rally was presided over by Joyenshahi Adivasi Unnayan Sangathan President Eugin Nokrek and addressed by Bangladesh Adivasi Forum Vice President Ajay A Mri, Muktagacha Tribal Association President Hubat Mri, Koch leader Gaurang Barman, Bangladesh Garo Student Organisation Central President John Jetra, Bangladesh Adivasi Chhatra Sangram Parishad President Alik Mri and Tribal Youth Forum Organising Secretary Tony Chiran among others.