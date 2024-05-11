US deeply alarmed by Georgia's foreign agent bill, Sullivan says
The bill, which would require organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "agents of foreign influence", has touched off a rolling political crisis in Georgia, where thousands have taken to the streets to demand the bill be withdrawn
The United States said on Saturday it was deeply alarmed by democratic backsliding in Georgia which Washington said had a choice to support either a "Kremlin-style" foreign agent bill or the people's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
"We are deeply alarmed about democratic backsliding in Georgia," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on X.
"Georgian Parliamentarians face a critical choice - whether to support the Georgian people's EuroAtlantic aspirations or pass a Kremlin-style foreign agents' law that runs counter to democratic values," he said. "We stand with the Georgian people."
