US deeply alarmed by Georgia's foreign agent bill, Sullivan says

Europe

Reuters
11 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 02:27 pm

Related News

US deeply alarmed by Georgia's foreign agent bill, Sullivan says

The bill, which would require organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "agents of foreign influence", has touched off a rolling political crisis in Georgia, where thousands have taken to the streets to demand the bill be withdrawn

Reuters
11 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 02:27 pm
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The United States said on Saturday it was deeply alarmed by democratic backsliding in Georgia which Washington said had a choice to support either a "Kremlin-style" foreign agent bill or the people's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"We are deeply alarmed about democratic backsliding in Georgia," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on X.

"Georgian Parliamentarians face a critical choice - whether to support the Georgian people's EuroAtlantic aspirations or pass a Kremlin-style foreign agents' law that runs counter to democratic values," he said. "We stand with the Georgian people."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The bill, which would require organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "agents of foreign influence", has touched off a rolling political crisis in Georgia, where thousands have taken to the streets to demand the bill be withdrawn.

World+Biz / Politics

Georgia / United States (US) / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Resolution passed to recognize Palestine as a full member of the United Nations

Resolution passed to recognize Palestine as a full member of the United Nations

1h | Videos
Foreign investors will come back

Foreign investors will come back

1h | Videos
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

1d | Videos
US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

5h | Videos