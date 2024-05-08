Hong Kong court bans protest anthem 'Glory to Hong Kong'

People raise their hands as they sing the protest anthem &quot;Glory to Hong Kong&quot; during an anti-government protest in the Central district of Hong Kong, China, November 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
People raise their hands as they sing the protest anthem "Glory to Hong Kong" during an anti-government protest in the Central district of Hong Kong, China, November 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Hong Kong's appeal court on Wednesday granted an application by the government to ban a protest anthem named "Glory to Hong Kong", overturning a lower court judgement last year that had rejected the government's bid citing free speech concerns. 

The ruling comes amid what critics say is an erosion in Hong Kong's rule of law and individual rights amid a sweeping national security crackdown by China's Communist Party leaders.

The case has implications for internet freedoms and the operations of firms including internet service providers and technology firms such as Google.
 

