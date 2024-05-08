Palli Bidyut Samity staff continues strike for fourth day, consumers across country

Bangladesh

Joynal Abedin Shishir
08 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 03:32 pm

Palli Bidyut Samity employees protest for a fourth day on 8 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Palli Bidyut Samity employees protest for a fourth day on 8 May 2024. Photo: TBS

Almost 40,000 staffers of Palli Bidyut Samiti (PBS) continued their indefinite strike for the fourth day today demanding to eliminate discrimination and implement uniform service rules with the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB).

Meanwhile, common people who come to seek services are suffering.

The Palli Bidyut officials and employees gathered in front the office with banners and festoons to protest against the discrimination.

Maidur Rahman, who went to Dhaka-1 zonal office with an application to change the electric meter, said he came to know that all the officers were holding a strike and protest programme.

He said, "I came here for the last three days, the situation is the same today. No one is available in the office due to strike. Many others like me had come to seek service and failed."

Tofail Ahmed, another customer of Savar, said, "When I came for a service related to the meter, I saw everyone protesting outside the office. I asked when the agitation would end, but no one could say. Everyone told me to come to the office the day the government agrees to their demand, no one would work before that."

Staffers began protesting in front of offices after boycotting work since Sunday (5 May). 

Among the staffers' key concerns are delays in payscale adjustments, non-payment of incentives, and the absence of fixed working hours for linemen.

They underscored discrimination between permanent and contractual workers, with discrepancies in designation, salaries, and benefits. Additionally, they express frustration over the dismissals of those who voice grievances. The protesting staffers called for the intervention of the prime minister.

PBS sources said that the Samity is engaged in supplying electricity to about 4 crore customers (80%) of the country. The officers and employees of these associations controlled by BREB are constantly being subjected to various discriminations.

Protesting staffers said that there is a disparity in designation, salaries, benefits, promotion and weekly leave of permanent and contractual workers, despite working in the same organisation.

According to a press statement, despite efforts to address concerns through formal channels, such as collecting signatures and submitting memorandums to the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), which is the regulator of the Samity, the response has been unsatisfactory. Instead, there have been punitive actions against some employees, including suspensions and transfers.

However, the protesting staffers said that even as the strike ensues, one person is working in each substation to keep the emergency power supply normal. However, customer services and regular activities are halted. 

 

 

 

 

