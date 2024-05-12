15 detained from demonstration for raising govt job age limit to 35

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 01:44 am

Related News

15 detained from demonstration for raising govt job age limit to 35

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 01:44 am
Protestors gathered at Dhaka University’s Raju Memorial Sculpture on 11 May evening. Photo: TBS
Protestors gathered at Dhaka University’s Raju Memorial Sculpture on 11 May evening. Photo: TBS

Fifteen people were detained yesterday (11 May) from a demonstration demanding to raise the age limit to 35 when applying for government jobs. 

The incident took place in the afternoon at the Shahbagh intersection area in the capital.

Though the protesting students claimed that 15 among them were detained, the police said they picked up 13 people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Akhtarul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of the Ramna Police Division told The Business Standard, "We detained 13 people for causing public suffering by setting fires and blocking vehicles by gathering [on the road] illegally. They are being interrogated. Later, action will be taken accordingly."

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, a group of students gathered at Dhaka University's Raju Memorial Sculpture demanding that the age limit for government job applications be raised to 35 years. 

The programme was organised by "Job Application Age Limit 35-Prottasha Shomonnoi Parishad". 

Former general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central committee Golam Rabbani gave a speech in solidarity with the demonstration. At the end of which, the protestors marched towards Ganabhaban at around 3:00 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the procession was intercepted by the police at the Shahbagh intersection. 

The protestors claimed that the police assaulted them and took them to the Shahbagh Police Station while arresting 15 people. 

Later in the evening, the protestors gathered in the same area at Dhaka University and held a press conference condemning the detention of the 15 people. 

Shariful Hasan, central convener of the parishad and former BCL leader, said, "We gave an ultimatum till 10:00 pm to release those who were detained. The prime minister has to address the issue of fulfilling our demands."

He told the media, "If those detained are not released by 10:30 pm, I will hold a press conference and announce the next programme."

Speaking to The Business Standard over the phone around midnight, Shariful said, "We gave an ultimatum for the release of those detained. We waited for an hour after that. The police still haven't released them. 

"We will start a mass hunger strike while demanding their immediate release and we also demand a notification be issued announcing the age limit raised to 35 for employment [in government jobs]."

He also noted that about 100 students will be participating in the hunger strike.

Top News

Dhaka University / protest / Age limit of govt jobs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

3h | Videos
Imran Khan asked to discuss with Pakistan army

Imran Khan asked to discuss with Pakistan army

4h | Videos
The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

6h | Videos
The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

6h | Videos