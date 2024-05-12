15 detained from demonstration for raising govt job age limit to 35

Fifteen people were detained yesterday (11 May) from a demonstration demanding to raise the age limit to 35 when applying for government jobs.

The incident took place in the afternoon at the Shahbagh intersection area in the capital.

Though the protesting students claimed that 15 among them were detained, the police said they picked up 13 people.

Akhtarul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of the Ramna Police Division told The Business Standard, "We detained 13 people for causing public suffering by setting fires and blocking vehicles by gathering [on the road] illegally. They are being interrogated. Later, action will be taken accordingly."

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, a group of students gathered at Dhaka University's Raju Memorial Sculpture demanding that the age limit for government job applications be raised to 35 years.

The programme was organised by "Job Application Age Limit 35-Prottasha Shomonnoi Parishad".

Former general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central committee Golam Rabbani gave a speech in solidarity with the demonstration. At the end of which, the protestors marched towards Ganabhaban at around 3:00 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the procession was intercepted by the police at the Shahbagh intersection.

The protestors claimed that the police assaulted them and took them to the Shahbagh Police Station while arresting 15 people.

Later in the evening, the protestors gathered in the same area at Dhaka University and held a press conference condemning the detention of the 15 people.

Shariful Hasan, central convener of the parishad and former BCL leader, said, "We gave an ultimatum till 10:00 pm to release those who were detained. The prime minister has to address the issue of fulfilling our demands."

He told the media, "If those detained are not released by 10:30 pm, I will hold a press conference and announce the next programme."

Speaking to The Business Standard over the phone around midnight, Shariful said, "We gave an ultimatum for the release of those detained. We waited for an hour after that. The police still haven't released them.

"We will start a mass hunger strike while demanding their immediate release and we also demand a notification be issued announcing the age limit raised to 35 for employment [in government jobs]."

He also noted that about 100 students will be participating in the hunger strike.