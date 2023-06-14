Four injured in clash between Chhatra League, Chhatra Dal in Chattogram’s Chawkbazar area

Photo: TBS

Four people have been injured in a clash with Chhatra League centring a youth rally organised by three associate bodies of BNP.

The incident took place around 3:30pm on Wednesday in front of Chittagong College in Chattogram's Chawkbazar area. The clash continued for about ten minutes before police arrived and dispersed the crowd.

Of the four injured two have been identified as Chhatra Dal members Sayem, 20, and Foisal, 21.

Apart from this, nearby establishments and shops were also vandalised.

According to local sources, a procession of Chhatra Dal from Chandgao police station of the city left for Chawkbazar to join Kazi Deuri's gathering. When they went in front of Chittagong College, a chase and counter chase started with the Chhatra League leaders and activists there. Both sides threw brickbats.

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists came to Jamal Khan via Gani Bakery. Here they vandalised the beautification monuments on the side of the road. They vandalised the establishments on the road around Dighi Par area of Jamal Khan and Akskar . They also vandalised the gate of the Public Administration Training Centre. At that time, the surrounding shops were closed due to panic.

Chittagong College Chhatra League President Mahmudul Karim told TBS, "BNP leaders and activists were shouting ugly slogans at our leader [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina] . Then the college students chased them Because6there is no compromise on the matter of the leader."

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Chawkbazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Manjur Quader Majumder told The Business Standard, "A small chase has led to a counter-chase. Later Chhatra Dal leaders and activists vandalised the area. The police went and brought the situation under control."

Earlier around 3pm a youth rally started on the road at Kazi Deuri intersection of the city. The leaders and activists of the party said that the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal jointly organised the rally. The main theme of the rally was the slogan "Young generation should vote, fight for votes." The main aim of this programme is to energise and organise youth activists.

The youth rally which started from Chittagong is scheduled to be held in Bogra on 17 June, Khulna on 7 July, Barishal on 15 July and Sylhet on 22 July and Nayapaltan on 29 July in the capital. Politically unaffiliated youth including college and university students are being encouraged to come to the rally.

Jubo Dal Central Committee President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku told reporters, "There have been 4 crore new voters in the last 15 years. But they could not vote. Voting is a civil right. Voters choose the party or person to govern a state. But four crore voters are disenfranchised. We three organisations have come to the field to claim the rights of the young society, we have announced the rally."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was the chief guest in the rally under the chairmanship of Juba Dal Central Committee President Sultan Salauddin Tuku. Besides, standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Central Volunteers Party President HM Jilani, Jubo Dal Acting General Secretary Shariful Islam, Volunteers Party General Secretary Rajeev Ahsan, Chhatra Dal President Kazi Rawonkul Ul Islam, General Secretary Saif Mahmud local and central leaders and activists are present.

Apart from Nagar, North and South districts, the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal of Greater Chattogram – including Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur – participated in the rally. From Tuesday (13 June) night, the leaders and activists of the surrounding districts came to join the rally.

First, permission has been given by the police to hold a rally at the outer stadium of Kazir Deuri in the city. However, the district administration did not allow the gathering in the playground. It was said by the district administration that no one applied for field permission from BNP. Chittagong District Sports Association President and Chittagong District Commissioner have already announced that no activities other than sports will be allowed at the MA Aziz Outer Stadium. So the materials they had were removed and handed over to them."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of CMP's Kotwali Police Station Zahidul Kabir said that around 400 members of the police are engaged in security for the rally.