GDP grows 5.82% in FY24, up from last year's 5.78%: BBS 

Economy

Saifuddin Saif
20 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 10:51 pm

Related News

GDP grows 5.82% in FY24, up from last year's 5.78%: BBS 

Meanwhile, per capita income has risen slightly to $2,784 in the current fiscal year from $2,749 in the previous year, as per the estimate based on data from the first seven months of the current fiscal year (FY24).

Saifuddin Saif
20 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 10:51 pm
Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Bangladesh's economy is projected to grow at 5.82% in the current fiscal year ending on 30 June, according to a provisional estimate by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.  

This growth in gross domestic product is a slight increase from last fiscal year's 5.78% and aligns closely with the International Monetary Fund's forecast of 5.7% and the World Bank's 5.6%. 

Meanwhile, per capita income has risen slightly to $2,784 in the current fiscal year from $2,749 in the previous year, as per the estimate based on data from the first seven months of the current fiscal year (FY24).

In the current budget, the growth rate was initially projected at 7.5%, which was later revised downward to 7%. Bangladesh's GDP at current prices stands at $459 billion, up from $452 billion in the previous fiscal, with the GDP in FY22 reaching $460 billion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Monzur Hossain, research director of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, said it was already assumed that the growth rate would fall below 6%. 

However, the current estimate by the BBS is provisional and is subject to change, he added.

He said the industry sector's growth may be impacted by reduced imports, affecting the availability of raw materials and machinery. Besides, rising fuel prices may further hinder industrial production.

The agriculture sector may remain stable, with slight growth in services, but industrial growth is crucial, Monzur said. "Both overall and private investments are down, causing macroeconomic instability influenced by factors like balance of payments and currency exchange rates." 

At this moment, maintaining macroeconomic stability is crucial, added the economist. He said the government should come out of some import restrictions. 

He also suggested that there should be balance between monetary and revenue policies. Exchange rate and interest rates also should be market-based. 

Mustafa K Mujeri, executive director of the Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development, said the country has not met the targets outlined in the 8th Five Year Plan as investments have not risen as expected compared to other countries. 

"Growth in industries and agriculture has slowed down. Even after the Covid pandemic, our growth remained low, and we couldn't recover. Besides, the Ukraine war, rise in dollar value, and high inflation further destabilised our economy," said the economist.

To achieve the desired growth, Bangladesh must concentrate on all sectors and align government policies accordingly, he added.

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Sector-wise movement 

Sector-wise growth shows a decrease in agriculture and industry, but a slight rise in the services sector. The investment-to-GDP ratio remains steady at 30.98%, according to BBS data.

In the agriculture sector, there is an estimated growth of 3.21% this fiscal year, down from 3.37% previous fiscal, marking a 0.16% decrease. 

The industry sector is estimated to grow by 6.66% this fiscal year, down from 8.37%, with a 1.71% decrease. 

The services sector is expected to grow by 5.80% this fiscal year, up from 5.37% previously, reflecting a 0.43% increase.

In the current fiscal year, the investment-to-GDP ratio, domestic savings, and national savings stand at 30.98%, 27.61%, and 31.86%, respectively. 

Compared to the previous fiscal year, investment increased by 0.03%, domestic savings by 1.85%, and national savings by 1.91%.

Private investment growth in the private sector was estimated at 23.5% this, compared to 24.18% previous year. 

Furthermore, the BBS estimated the consumption rate at 74.24% in FY24. It was 72.39% in the previous fiscal.

Bangladesh / Top News

Economy / GDP / Bangladesh / Per capita income

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

13h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

12h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

2h | Videos
Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

4h | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

4h | Videos
Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

1h | Videos