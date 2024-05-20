42 arrested for vandalising vehicles, setting fire to police boxes in Dhaka's Mirpur

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 10:16 pm

Protesting battery-run rickshaw pullers vandalises two buses in Mirpur 10. Photos: TBS
Protesting battery-run rickshaw pullers vandalises two buses in Mirpur 10. Photos: TBS

About 42 people were arrested in cases filed at different police stations following Sunday's clashes in Dhaka's Mirpur area, protesting a ban on battery-run auto rickshaws.

Three separate Metropolitan Magistrate Courts of Dhaka on Monday (20 May) ordered to send them to jail. 

Battery-run rickshaw drivers set fire to police box, vandalises vehicles in Mirpur

Of the arrested, the first 15 were accused in a case filed in the Mirpur Model Police Station.  Twelve others were accused in a case filed in Kafrul Police Station. The last 15 were accused in a case filed in the Pallabi Police Station.

The cases were filed against around 2,500 people, said Jasim Uddin Mollah, deputy commissioner of Mirpur Division Police, reports the UNB.

Battery-run rickshaw pullers dispersed from Mirpur 10 intersection

Earlier on May 15, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader instructed the authorities concerned to take steps to stop the movement of battery-run three-wheelers on the roads in Dhaka city.

The ban on the three-wheelers sparked violent protests by drivers in the capital's Mirpur area on Sunday.

Protesters vandalised various vehicles, including buses, on the southern road of the fire service in the Mirpur-10 area and set fire to two traffic police boxes in the Kalshi area.

"When they were obstructed, they attacked the police. The agitators also vandalised at least 10 police vehicles," said DC Jasim.

 

