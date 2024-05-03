Allegations of upazila chairman candidate shooting and hacking UP chairman, 3 others in Barishal

Mahilara union parishad Chairman Saikat Guha Piklu, along with three others, have been shot and hacked allegedly by the upazila Awami League General Secretary Harisur Rahman Harish and his supporters.

Harisur is also an upazila chairman candidate.

The incident took place around 7:30pm yesterday (2 May) in the Batajor bus terminal area of Barishal's Gournadi upazila.

The UP chairman was also reportedly obstructed from being shifted to another hospital from the health complex for better treatment when the current upazila Chairman, Syeda Monirunnahar Meri, along with local police, rescued him and took him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

"The situation is tense in Gournadi. Harisur Rahman, the former mayor of Gournadi, who is currently an upazila chairman candidate, initiated the attack along with his associates like many previous times. He is inciting violence and driving out people from the area to become the next upazila chairman," said Syeda Monirunnahar Meri.

"Harish himself shot and hacked UP Chairman Shaikat Guha Piklu and three of his supporters. They also attacked Shaikat's wife, brother and mother when they tried to save him," she added.

Superintendent of Barishal District Police Wahidul Islam said police reached the spot immediately after the incident and controlled the situation.

"We are trying to identify those involved in the attack and action will be taken against them," he added.

Gournadi Upazila Awami League general secretary Harisur Rahman resigned as mayor of Gournadi municipality to take part in the upazila elections scheduled for 21 May.

Harish is a supporter of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, a parliament member for Barishal-1 Constituency and Barisal District Awami League president.

There are rumours that Harisur Rahman has left the post of municipal mayor and entered the upazila council elections on the green signal of this senior leader of the southern region.

On the other hand, Mahilara Union Parishad Chairman Shaikat Guha Piklu has been campaigning in favour of another chairman candidate, Monir Hossain, who is the current upazila Awami League president.

As they are on opposing sides, Harish has targeted Shaikat and is trying to kill him, claimed Shaikat's wife Bipasha Guha.

"My husband was attacked three times, once before Harish arrived at the scene, Harish himself injured him and then he was again attacked while being taken to the hospital. When we were at the health complex he [Harish] sent a gang to attack us and prevent Piklu's treatment. I want justice for this incident," she said.

Harish's brother Habibur Rahman, another upazila chairman candidate, corroborated the incident and said, "UP Chairman Piklu was going to Batajor along with upazila chairman candidate Monir Hossain for campaigning activities around 7pm. That is when Harish attacked Piklu with an army of goons, shot at them and hacked them.

"After being taken to Gourandi Hospital, Harish's gang kept the health complex under siege. When the doctors advised him to be taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, they obstructed the ambulance from leaving the premises. The police came and helped the ambulance get out."

Meanwhile, Delwar Hossain Dilu, a supporter of Harish who has been reported to be the one at the forefront of the attack, brought counter-allegations of attack against the injured Shaikat.

Dilu, also currently admitted at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said, "I along with four of my friends were sitting at a tea stall. Piklu and his supporters suddenly started shooting at us. I am injured and I want justice for this incident."

Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital Senior Consultant Dr Saurabh Sutar said the injured are being treated, and two are in critical condition.

Harish could not be contacted even after several attempts.