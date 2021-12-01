Foot overbridge dedicated to Nayeem to be built in Gulistan: Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 05:46 pm

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday (1 December) said that a foot overbridge will be constructed in the capital's Gulistan area dedicated to deceased Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem Hasan. 

He made the announcement to journalists after visiting the spot where Nayeem was run over on 24 November by a DSCC garbage truck. 

"An underpass was already set up for pedestrian crossings. However, it has become ineffective due to encroachments. People can't use them. We will make the underpass effective," said Mayor Taposh.

"As the days go by, the movement of people will increase. In my opinion, the underpass is not enough, which is why we decided to build a foot overbridge," he said. 

"We have visited the site to analyse whether a foot overbridge can be built. We have decided to build a foot overbridge here. It will be dedicated to Nayeem," Taposh added. 

He also stressed setting up a proper traffic management system centring the Gulistan intersection. 

"There are multiple traffic routes here. Therefore, every section has to be brought under proper management through planning. As time goes by, the traffic in this place will increase. So we have to work with the next 15 years in mind," the DSCC mayor remarked. 

Speaking on the issue of incompetent drivers running city corporation vehicles, he said although 32 drivers were finalised to be employed under DSCC to drive heavy vehicles, only 19 were appointed as Bangladesh Road and Transport Authority (BRTA) could not provide licenses in time. 

"There are 183 posts in the city corporation structure but we do not have enough drivers," Taposh added. 

He further added the accident took place because the regular driver of the route neglected his duty and has been suspended for his action. 

"We (DSCC authority) have identified another person who has been negligent, we have also suspended him. We will deal with this issue strictly," said Taposh. 

Following the death of Nayeem, a second-year student from NDC, students of his institution protested in the Motijheel area demanding justice.

Later, the DSCC formed an investigation committee to probe into the accident. On 26 November, RAB arrested Harun, the main driver of the vehicle, from Jatrabari in the capital.

 

