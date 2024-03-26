Retailers blame big corporations for kitchen market instability, demand FBCCI intervention

Retailers in Dhaka's New Market area accused large corporations of making it difficult for them to stay in business, alleging that these corporate giants control the kitchen market.

They believe that if these corporations maintain a normal supply of goods, prices will be stable.

A joint meeting was held by the Banalata Kitchen Market Business Association and the New Super Market (North) D-Block Shop Owners Association today to discuss the import, stock, supply, pricing, and overall kitchen market situation of essential commodities.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Senior Vice President and Convener of FBCCI Market Monitoring Committee Md Amin Helaly served as the chief guest of the meeting.

Atik Ullah Khokon, president of the New Super Market (North) D-Block Shop Owners Association, pinpointed Teer and Fresh companies for allegedly manipulating sugar supplies in the kitchen market. He argued that if these companies normalised sugar supply, prices would stabilise.

"The companies control the prices of commodities, not us. We operate by purchasing small quantities," said Atik. "Companies like ACI, Teer, and Square dominate the market. Square is particularly influential in the spice market. Unfortunately, we lack such market influence. For example, they buy cumin at Tk600 and sell it in packets for Tk2,200-2,400."

Mohammad Safiullah, joint general secretary of Banalata Kitchen Market, said big companies are even selling jhalmuri, a spiced puffed rice snack, leaving no business for small retailers.

"ACI Limited sells everything from medicines to rice, pulses, and ginger. I will tell FBCCI to ask them to reduce some of their businesses. Let the retailers survive a little," he demanded.

Safiullah further criticised the lack of fines imposed on corporate entities for malpractices. "All the fines come to those selling in the kitchen market," he said. "No corporate entity has been fined to date. Bangladesh doesn't even fine for adulterated medicines."

Abu Taher, general secretary of the New Super Market (North) D-Block Shop Owners Association, highlighted the harm caused by artificial crises, which ultimately label businessmen as dishonest.

FBCCI's Md Amin Helaly acknowledged that no law restricts businesses from operating across various sectors. He explained that corporate entities have dedicated research teams that identify profitable ventures.

Selling pre-packaged spices, according to Amin Helaly, is a result of such research and not an act to be blamed.

However, he assured that FBCCI is looking into ways for small businesses to survive. He said discussions are underway with corporate entities and expressed hope for positive changes.

Amin Helaly stressed that criminals exist in all sectors, not just among businessmen. He vowed to identify and prosecute those who engage in dishonest practices by sharing their information with the government.

He also acknowledged that invisible factors contribute to price hikes and that they are being investigated. He promised to identify and report any illegal activities among businesses to the relevant government departments.

During a visit to the Banalata Kitchen Market, it was observed that broiler chicken was selling at Tk220-230 per kg, beef at Tk750 per kg, and lentils at Tk140 per kg.

These prices exceed the Department of Agricultural Marketing's fixed retail prices of Tk175.30 taka for broiler chicken, Tk664.93 for beef, and Tk130.50 for lentils.

When questioned about the discrepancy, Amin Helaly said that despite fixed prices, retailers manage to sell at higher prices in the kitchen market.

However, he claimed that prices of all essential commodities are stable in the kitchen market.