Prices of meat, chicken, fish soar while vegetables, fruits decrease

Ahead of Eid, the prices of beef, chicken, and fish saw an upward trend while prices of rice, edible oil, sugar, wheat, and flour were stable at the kitchen market of Dhaka.

The prices of vegetables, onions, and fruits including local seasonal fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and imported fruits prices fell slightly due to decreased demand as holidaymakers are leaving the capital.

During visits to different kitchen markets including Karwan Bazar, Mohakhali, Malibagh, and Hatirpool, UNB correspondent observed that prices of beef, chicken, and fish increased slightly today (5 April).

Wholesalers and retailers of these items said that the prices of meat items and chicken increased ahead of Eid due to rise of demand for a certain time, while fish prices were up as the supply of fish reduced in the market.

Abu Bakar, a butcher of Karwan Bazar told UNB that the price of meat – beef is selling at Tk750 per kg and mutton/goat meat at Tk1,000 and Tk1,100 per kg respectively.

He said the government officials from the City Corporation and the Ministry of Commerce visited the Karwan Bazar kitchen market, so there is no scope to increase prices suddenly.

But the profit margin of meat traders has decreased as the supply of cattle has reduced slightly than last Eid, he pointed out.

However, outside Karwan Bazar, beef was selling between Tk750-800 per kg on Friday based on quality, and saw a raise of price by Tk30 per kg than other days of the week. Mutton and goat meat was selling at Tk1.000-1.180 per kg based on quality, which saw an increase of Tk50 per kg.

The price of broiler chicken has also increased, it was selling at Tk240-260 per kg, which was selling between Tk220 in last week. Apart from this, the price of Sonali chicken has also increased and is now being sold at Tk 350-380 per kg.

Similarly, cock chicken is being sold at Tk370-390 per kg, layer chicken at Tk300-380 per kg, and indigenous (desi) chicken at Tk 650-700 per kg.

The traders of the concerned sectors said that prices of chicken increased due to price hikes of chicken food and broiler chicks.

The prices of almost all vegetables decreased as demand fell but prices of new vegetables like okra, drumsticks, string beans, and bitter gourd were stable between Tk60-140 per kg. The prices of tomatoes have increased as the season is ending. Good quality tomatoes were selling between Tk60-70 per kg.

Vegetables like brinjal and others were selling between Tk30-50 per kg, bottle gourd, ash gourd, and cauliflower at Tk40-60 per piece.

Onion is selling between Tk30-60 per kg, garlic at Tk180-250, and ginger at Tk200-280 per kg based on quality.

Egg prices decreased slightly and selling per dozen brown egg at Tk130, egg duck at Tk70 per hali (four pieces), and eggs of home-rearing hens sold at Tk80 per hali (four pieces).

The prices of watermelon fell drastically and premium quality watermelon was selling at Tk40 per kg, while pineapple was selling at Tk 20-35 per piece based on size and quality.

Guava was selling at Tk50-70 per kg, Papaya (ripe) at Tk100-140 per kg, which was sold at Tk200 and above in the first week of this Ramadan.

Apple, orange, and pear were sold between Tk260-340 per kg, which was sold at Tk360-370 per kg in the first two weeks of this Ramadan.

The prices of other kitchen items remained unchanged this week.