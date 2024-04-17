Meat prices still high, potato prices rising

Despite lower demand after Eid, fish and meat prices remain high, while potato prices are on the rise again and refiners are looking to raise soybean oil prices.

During visits to kitchen markets in Dhaka and Chattogram today, it was observed that egg and onion prices were stable, but some vegetables were being sold at higher prices due to supply shortages.

Beef prices, which surged to Tk780-Tk800 per kg in Dhaka and Tk900-Tk1,000 in Chattogram during Ramadan, remained unchanged in both cities.

The price of broiler chicken, which jumped from Tk200 per kg to Tk250 before Eid, saw a slight reduction. They were priced at Tk235-Tk240 in neighbourhood shops. In larger markets like Karwan Bazaar, large-sized broiler chickens were selling for Tk215-Tk220.

Sonali chicken prices increased by Tk20-Tk30 to Tk340 per kg during Ramadan and jumped to Tk360-Tk380 before Eid. However, they are now available for Tk340-Tk350.

Shariful Islam, a chicken seller in Karwan Bazar, explained that due to increased demand outside Dhaka during Eid, the supply of chicken in Dhaka has been reduced, leading to a slight price increase.

He also expressed optimism that if the supply returns to normal, the price of broiler chicken will decrease rapidly.

Meanwhile, broiler chicken eggs were selling at Tk120-130 per dozen, and onions were priced at Rs 60-65 per kg.

Similarly, the price of fish has not decreased. Rui fish was being sold at Tk380-Tk400, tilapia at Tk220-Tk250, pangash at Tk200-Tk230, and pabda at Tk450-Tk550 per kg.

Many grocery stores in Dhaka's neighbourhoods were not fully reopened until today, leading to reduced supplies of various products, including vegetables, resulting in higher prices for some vegetables.

Potato prices on the rise

The price of potatoes is increasing once more. Previously sold at Tk50 per kg before Eid, they are now priced at Tk55 in Dhaka, while outside the city, prices have risen to Tk60.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, president of the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association, explained that due to low potato production this year, prices have risen, especially at the farmer level.

He noted that the usual storage cost of potatoes, which is Tk11-Tk12 per year, has now increased to Tk30.

Possible Tk10 hike in edible oil price

Refiners on Tuesday announced a Tk10 increase in soybean oil, bringing the price to Tk173 per litre. They cited the expiration of a 5% VAT exemption on soybean oil raw materials provided by the NBR on February 7th as the reason for the increase.

However, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu responded firmly on the same day, stating that there is no possibility of reverting to the previous price for edible oil. He mentioned that the Tariff Commission would assess and determine the price.

On 15 March, the government set prices for 29 products. However, State Minister Titu said enforcing these fixed prices is not feasible. Reflecting on his statement, only three out of the 29 products are available at reduced prices.

Nurul Abshar, owner of Jannat Super Store in Jamalkhan area of Chattogram city, mentioned that prices of potatoes, onions and eggs increased at the wholesale level during the last week of Ramadan, leading to further price hikes at the retail stage.

He added that retailers cannot sell products at fixed prices if prices are higher at the wholesale level.

Mohammad Idris, general secretary of Hamidullah Market Traders Association, mentioned that the association also wants prices to be fixed at every stage.

"However, strong monitoring is needed for this," he added.

SM Najer Hossain, vice president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, said price determination at every stage, from production to consumers, is very important.

"However, we haven't seen any steps taken to implement this initiative in the past month," he added.