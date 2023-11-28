Fire service reports 223 incidents of arson in a month

Fire Service says 223 incidents of arson have been reported in a month from 28 October to 28 November. Collage: TBS

Fire Service and Civil Defence has reported 223 incidents of arson in a month, with the majority involving vehicles.

From 28 October to 28 November, 212 vehicles were targeted by arsonists.

This includes 132 buses, 35 trucks, 16 covered vans, eight motorcycles, and two private vehicles, the Fire Service Media Cell said on Tuesday (28 November) morning.

The vehicles that were set on fire also included microbuses, pickups, CNGs, trains, legunas, fire service vehicles, and police vehicles.

Even an ambulance was set on fire at Rajarbagh police hospital on 28 October.

Additionally, 11 buildings were also set on fire, including offices of the Awami League, BNP, police boxes, councilor offices, power supply offices, bus counters, and showrooms.

Meanwhile, five vehicles have been set on fire in 24 hours from 6am Monday to 6am Tuesday, said Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The incidents occurred in Dhaka, Habiganj, Pabna, Tangail, and Khulna, damaging a train compartment, three buses, and one truck.

The fire incidents started with setting fire to a truck in Habiganj's Dhuliakhal road at 8:29am on Monday (27 November).

At 3:45pm, a Baishakhi Paribahan bus was set on fire in the capital's Shyamoli.

A carriage of the Dhaka Commuter Train was set on fire at 8:30pm in Pabna's Iswardi Rail Junction.

At 11:10pm and 11:30pm, two buses were set on fire in Tangail's Delduar and Khulna's Sonadanga.