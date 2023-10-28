Ambulance torched at Rajarbagh police hospital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 07:44 pm

An ambulance and six other vehicles were torched in the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital premises on Saturday (28 October). Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
An ambulance and six other vehicles were torched in the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital premises on Saturday (28 October). Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

An ambulance and six other vehicles were set on fire during a clash between BNP men and police in the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital premises on Saturday (28 October), according to media reports. 

Fire Service and Civil Defense Control room Officer Rafi Al Faruk told Prothom Alo that miscreants set fire to five motorcycles, an ambulance and a microbus parked in the hospital premises at around 3:30pm. 

Two firefighting units from fire service headquarters and two units from Khilgaon station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 4pm, he added.

BNP's rally was underway in front of the its central office in Nayapaltan, a few minutes away from the hospital. The rally was foiled when a clash broke out between police and BNP activists in that area. Immediately after this, the vehicles were set on fire, witnesses said.

Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo, "BNP leaders and activists entered the hospital premises and set the vehicles on fire. 

"Panic spread among the patients in the hospital and patient admission was interrupted for a long time."

