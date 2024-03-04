Fire Service launches safety operation at hotels, restaurants in Chattogram

Following a tragic fire incident at a building packed with restaurants at Baily Road in Dhaka that took away 46 lives, the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department initiated a comprehensive safety operation in Chattogram's hotel and restaurant establishments.

The move aims to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations and prevent potential fire hazards in buildings housing eateries, particularly those situated in residential areas.

During the week-long operation, fire service officials will meticulously inspect the fire-fighting systems of hotels and restaurants, focusing on critical aspects such as the presence of fire exit points, the condition of gas cylinders, and the overall fire safety infrastructure within the buildings.

The operation, starting on Monday, 4 March will involve Fire Station Officers leading inspections in relevant areas across the city.

Assistant Director Md. Abdul Malek confirmed that a comprehensive list of hotels and restaurants in residential areas will be compiled. Detailed reports flagging any safety concerns will then be submitted.

Concerns have been raised over the lack of fire safety measures in many buildings throughout Chattogram.

Shockingly, statistics from the fire service reveal that a significant portion of structures lack essential fire safety features such as emergency exit stairs, fire elevators, and fire command stations. Only a minimal seven percent of building owners have obtained no-objection letters prior to construction, with even fewer structures meeting all conditions stipulated in these letters.

This initiative comes against the backdrop of previous warnings issued by the fire service regarding the safety of numerous shopping malls in the city.

Over 43 shopping malls, including prominent ones like Chalkview Super Market and Carey Shopping Mall, were identified as hazardous by fire service authorities.

Deputy Director Dinmoni Sharma emphasized the corrective nature of the operation, stating that establishments found to have deficiencies will be given an opportunity to rectify them. However, failure to address these issues within the designated timeframe will result in notices being issued, followed by potential legal action in collaboration with the district administration.

As Chattogram strives to enhance its fire safety standards, this proactive initiative underscores the critical importance of safeguarding public spaces against the devastating consequences of fire incidents.