Fire hydrants to be installed at Bhashantek slum: Mayor Atiq

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 08:17 pm

In cooperation with the Chinese Embassy, Dhaka North gave food items to 1,000 families of Bhashantek slum today on the occasion of Ramadan. Photo: Courtesy
In cooperation with the Chinese Embassy, Dhaka North gave food items to 1,000 families of Bhashantek slum today on the occasion of Ramadan. Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka North City Corporation will install fire hydrants at Bhashantek Slum in the capital's Mirpur, Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said today (7 April).

"Fires often occur in slums. Fire hydrants have been installed at Mohakhali Sattola slum. We will also install fire hydrants at Bhashantek Slum as soon as possible," said the mayor at a programme at the slum this afternoon.

"There are instructions from the prime minister regarding the planned rehabilitation of Bhashantek slum dwellers. There are plans to build multi-storied buildings to house the slum dwellers. There will be no eviction until they are rehabilitated," he also said.

In cooperation with the Chinese Embassy, Dhaka North gave food items to 1,000 families of Bhashantek slum today on the occasion of Ramadan.

Speaking at the programme, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, "Bangladesh and China are reliable friends and cooperation partners. The Chinese Embassy took part in this initiative from the idea to do something for the underprivileged people."

