Shutibhola canal will be beautified like Hatirjheel: Dhaka north mayor

The Shutibhola canal in the capital's Satargul will be beautified using the Hatirjheel blueprint, Dhaka north Mayor Atiqul Islam said today.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the canal today, he said, "Locals said 40-50 years ago boats would regularly use this canal. After 40 years, I am traveling from one place to another on a boat through the Shutibhola canal. This is a historical moment. But we want to go even further."

He said the waterway will be opened up till Aftabnagar via the Shutibhola canal which will undergo a beautification project after being freed of encroachment and pollution.

He also said the banks of the canals would be greened, alongside adding walkways and cycle lanes.

On the current state of the canal, he said, "I saw how the river has been polluted by people throwing refuse. The banks are also full of rubbish. I could also not go far by boat because a portion of the canal has been occupied.

"Who has given the permission to make homes on the canal? I have asked that all documents be collected to verify how people got permission."

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "In developed countries, canals or lakes are placed in front of houses. Here the canal is thrown behind the house and later used as a dustbin.

"That is why one canal after another is being occupied. This cannot be allowed to continue."

A new waterway, encompassing Shutibhola canal, Aftabnagar, Hatirjheel to Balu river, has been earmarked in the Dhaka north city masterplan.

"We are making a master plan for the canal. The ADB [Asian Development Bank] is interested in helping us develop the canal. A consultant from ADB visited us today. The waterway will play an important role in decongesting Dhaka city," he said.

The mayor also said waterways will be opened up to the Turag river through the Rupnagar canal in Mirpur.