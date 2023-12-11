Dhaka North adorns city with street art on Mohakhali flyover

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has taken up an initiative to adorn the city with street art on the capital’s Mohakhali flyover marking Victory Day. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has taken up an initiative to adorn the city with street art on the capital's Mohakhali flyover marking Victory Day.

Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the initiative, in cooperation with Berger Paints Bangladesh, in a ceremony on Monday (11 December).

Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the initiative, in cooperation with Berger Paints Bangladesh, in a ceremony on Monday (11 December). Photo: TBS

He said the street art of the entire flyover will be completed by March, marking the month of independence.

Mentioning that people put up posters on walls covering beautiful designs or street art, he said, "We do a lot of work to beautify the city. But sadly, those works were covered behind posters after some time. I don't want to see any posters on the spectacular street art done in Mohakhali. I will take strict action against those who put posters on such beautiful paintings. No one has the right to pollute this city like that. Those who destroy the environment should be condemned."

Addressing the election campaigners, he said, "I would like to request everyone - no posters can be put up except in designated places."

He further said the prime minister ordered creating aesthetic work under the Elevated Expressway. "We are working accordingly. We want to see such street art on every corner of the city."

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh said, "A person stuck in a traffic in Dhaka can see such works of art on modern structures like flyovers. Its beauty will give them peace of mind. Berger has always practised this positivity in visuals and aesthetics and will continue to do so in the future."