Fire in cattle farm kills 11 cows in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 04:17 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

A fire in a cattle farm killed 11 cows at Chandanaish upazila in Chatogram on Tuesday (12 March).

The incident took place at the farm of Abdul Gafur in the Burir Dokan area of Boiltali union around 11am, said Firefighter Mosharraf of Chandanaish Fire Station.

"Upon receiving information a team of firefighters rushed to spot and found that locals took the fire under control," he added.

"The fire started from an electric short circuit. The door of the farm was locked and the cows were tied with rope.

"As a result, the cows died of suffocation caused by the smoke," he further said.

